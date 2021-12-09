LPG Cylinder: Now book LPG Cylinder instantly with this new method, check out process

Currently, booking of LPG cylinder is done immediately. In the digital age, there are many options that allow you to book a gas cylinder from the comfort of your own home with the click of a button. Notably, Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas all have their own online LPG booking services, allowing customers to book LPG cylinder refills without the hassle of calling or visiting a gas dealership. You can also book your LPG cylinder through the IPPB mobile banking app. India Post Payments Bank tweeted, "IPPB makes online booking of LPG gas cylinders easy and secure through their mobile banking app."

IPPB also shared a video with it's tweet, explaining the step-by-step process for making LPG cylinders online through the app. Looking for an easy way to book a gas cylinder? Don't worry and follow these simple steps using IPPBOnline Mobile Banking App ...

Follow these steps for booking ...

- Download IPPB Mobile Banking App.

- Log in and click on Pay Bill, select LPG Cylinder.

- Select your biller, enter customer / distributor / LPG ID and registered mobile number.

- Click on Get Bill, select the payment method. Click on Payment, Confirm and Pay and enter the received OTP.

- Your LPG cylinder booking has been successful and you will receive a confirmation SMS.

- For bookings made through other channels, payment can be made using the scan and payment options in the app.