LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 100

On the first day of the month, traders have been hit by inflation. LPG cylinders were expected to be cheaper, but cylinder prices have gone up by Rs 100. The good news for the general public is that domestic cylinder rates are stable and have not changed. However, the commercial cylinder price has been increased by Rs 100. Meanwhile, rising cylinder prices are expected to push up inflation further. According to the new price per cylinder, the commercial cylinder in Delhi has now gone beyond Rs 2,100.

Consistent increase in the price of cylinders

The price of cylinder has been steadily rising for the last few months. Today, once again at the beginning of the month, the commercial cylinder has gone up by Rs 100. According to the new rates, the price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 2,100.

Two months ago, it was Rs 1,733. This means that the price of a cylinder has gone up by Rs 400 in the last 60 days.

At present, the price of commercial gas cylinder in Mumbai has reached Rs. 2051.

In Kolkata, the price will be Rs 2,174.50, while in Chennai, a 19-kg gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,234.