LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 266

The price of LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 265 today. This increase is only in commercial cylinders. There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. However, the rise in LPG cylinder prices ahead of Diwali is likely to push up inflation.

After today's increase, the commercial cylinder in Delhi has now gone beyond Rs 2,000. Earlier this cylinder was Rs 1733. A 19 kg cylinder that used to cost Rs 1,683 in Mumbai will now cost Rs 1,950. Also, a 19 kg indane gas cylinder now costs Rs 2073.50 in Kolkata. In Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,133.

Meanwhile, petroleum companies have not increased the price of 14.2 kg unsubsidised LPG cylinders for domestic use. There has been no change in its price. In Delhi, a 14.2 kg unsubsidised LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 899.50. Last month, oil companies had hiked the price of a 14.2-kg subsidy-free cylinder by Rs 15.