Mantra Properties enters into commercial real estate with the launch of Mantra Business Centre at Kharadi, Pune

Mantra Properties, Pune-based renowned developer and creator of lifestyle homes, the youngest and the fastest growing real estate company in Pune, is all set to make its mark in the commercial real estate market in Pune.

Mantra Properties unveiled their flag ship commercial project Mantra Business Centre.

The promising new project is located between the IT hubs of Kharadi and Hadapsar on one side and the upscale Koregaon Park on the other. The key highlight of the project being it offers minimal travel time for working professionals.

Upper Koregaon Park is a residential/industrial area that is gaining popularity as a promising real estate destination due to its proximity to the city's major IT hubs. Upper Koregaon Park, as the proposed riverside road is named, will improve connectivity from Koregaon Park, making it even more accessible.

In keeping with Mantra's promise to provide premium experiences to its customers, the new launch features a 1-acre premium sector within an 8-acre land parcel. It will consist of two residential towers and one commercial tower with integrated retail that will offer office space. The design incorporates well-planned spaces with minimal common walls and zero waste.

Upper Koregoan Park is conveniently located, giving visitors easy access to everything they need. The project makes it simple to get to the IT hubs of Kharadi, Magarpatta, Kalyaninagar, and VimanNagar, among others. The projects are close to a number of well-known hospitals. In general, the project is in a good location for those looking to upgrade.

Pune has evolved over the years from an educational town to one of the most sought-after IT hubs in the suburbs, with multiple infrastructural projects flocking the region. Mantra Business Centre's sought-after location puts you just minutes away from malls, hospitals, schools, and other amenities. High-street retail, EV charging, power backup, and other services are all available at Mantra Business Centre, "Superior by birth".

At the press conference, Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra properties said, "Mantra Properties has become a beacon of light to the Pune realty sector especially in the aspirational mid-segment housing. We have grown at path-breaking speed. Continuing the legacy, in our 15th year, we are entering the commercial real estate with the launch of Mantra Business Centre. We've seen how India's corporate sector has had to adapt to a work-from-home culture in the last year. Despite the significant challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses have expressed a strong desire to return to traditional office spaces. As covid regulations become less onerous, people are returning to their offices and migrating to different cities in search of better opportunities. Pune is a top destination for IT companies and tech start-ups. At Mantra, our goal is to provide the best options for young and dynamic entrepreneurs."

Nitin Gupta President- Sales, Marketing, and CRM (Head) at Mantra Properties and Developers said, "After creating disruption in the residential real estate segment, we have now decided to take the next step in Mantra Properties' success story and venture into commercial real estate. With our expertise and dedicated efforts to provide best-in-class experiences to our customers, we are sure that this project too will become a customer-favourite. We are excited to open up the project to customers and hear their thoughts about our new venture."

Mantra properties have imprinted one of the largest inventory footprints in Pune and PCMC. With 15 ongoing projects and 7.7 million sq. Ft under development, Mantra Properties has one of the largest footprints of inventory in Pune and PCMC.

Along with that in the current quarter the company achieved a huge success and customer response with its 3 newly launched residential projects, named Mantra Wonderland (4.5 acres)- Keshav Nagar, Mantra Infinity (5 acres) - Upper Koregaon Park and Mantra Benchmark - Akurdi (3.5 Acres) with two more upcoming projects in the pipeline for FY2021-2022 across Pune and PCMC with about 2 million square feet of development.

