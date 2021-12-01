Medtronic India is now Great Place to Work-Certified from November 2021 to November 2022

India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of (NYSE: MDT), today announced that they have been Great Place to Work - Certified™. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. earned this acknowledgement by surpassing the threshold of Trust Index(c) under the category of 'Large Organizations' (more than 500 employees).

The certification is valid from November 2021 - November 2022.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures and reflects High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ within organizations globally. The certification process involves participation in the Trust Index(c) employee survey and meeting the required threshold score.

Some key highlights from the survey:1). This is the third time Medtronic India has been certified as a great workplace.

2). 91% employees feel they are treated fairly at work.

3). 90% employees feel proud to share with others that they work for Medtronic.

4). 90% employees feel they are treated fairly, regardless of their race, caste, or gender.

5). Other top areas of strength identified included:

-Possessing management competence.

-Being able to make a difference.

-Making employees feel welcome.

-Delivering satisfactory customer service.

"Medtronic has been consistently driven by a bold and impactful attitude, reflected both in our actions and our spirit. We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work certification, and it testifies to the enriching learning culture and vibrant employee communities that comprise our organization. This survey has enabled us to appreciate our strengths and identify focus areas for improvement. We will continue to work on actionable insights and recommendations, fostering a vibrant, healthy and cooperative culture in our workplace that is driven by innovation and purpose of saving lives," said Madan Krishnan, Vice President and managing director, Medtronic India.

The organizations that are Great Place to Work - Certified™ are further considered eligible for the Best Workplaces List.

