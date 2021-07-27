MyDentalPlan to add 4,000 clinics by year-end

IT-enabled healthcare company MyDentalPlan said on Tuesday it will add more than 4,000 clinics as part of a retail expansion strategy that will grow the company's presence in India to 250-plus cities by the year-end.

The startup has seen exponential growth in the past few years with more than 3,500 empanelled dentists in over 1,000 audited clinics spread across 150 cities.

The company projects to cross its topline of Rs 20 crore by April 2022. Analysing from its 5x growth last year, MyDentalPlan plans to grow 10x this year and increase services by over 20 per cent in the next two to three years.

The company is also working towards increasing dental healthcare awareness among the masses, maintaining transparency in pricing, and ensuring basic hygiene standards across the country.

The current dentalcare market is highly unorganised with more than 80 per cent standalone clinics and serving only 2 per cent of the population.

"We are committed to expanding to all major tier 1, 2 and 3 cities to standardise oralcare and our aim is to serve more than two lakh customers this year," said CEO Harminder Singh Multani.

The company already has a strong presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

( With inputs from ANI )

