Nandu's becomes India's first meat-based start-up to launch innovative, eco-friendly packaging

's, India's largest hyperlocal and omni-channel meat brand, announced an important milestone today in its endeavour to become a truly sustainable company.

The company has launched an innovative eco-friendly packaging for all its home delivery orders, which promises to be a game changer in smart sustainable solutions that cater to the needs of consumers as well as the planet.

A zero-waste company in the making, Nandu's has been responsive to the steadily shifting consumer preferences from single-use plastics to more durable, environment-friendly packaging alternatives.

As part of its new green packaging, the primary packaging (which is in direct contact with the hygienically processed meat) is made of non-plastic virgin food grade material that is fully recyclable.

Similarly, the secondary packaging (the outer box which contains the primary packaging) is made of a blend of recycled and virgin paper material that is fully recyclable, ensuring both sustainability and presentability.

Plastics take a huge toll on the environment, contaminating the oceans and piling up at landfills. Given that much of the plastic waste that accumulates in landfills is due to food packaging, eco-friendly packaging is the need of the hour.

Nandu's aims to meet this need by making this shift to non-plastic virgin food grade material for all home deliveries. Being a firm believer of sustainable solutions, the company is also willing to bear the overhead costs of eco-friendly packaging along with offering discounts to the customers who bring their own containers to the stores.

This further reduces the usage of packaging material, thus setting a new benchmark for other companies in the business.

Commenting on this initiative, Narendra Pasuparthy, Chief Farmer, Founder and CEO, Nandu's, said, "We have made sustainability a part of Nandu's DNA. As an organisation, we have a strong commitment to the environment, which ensures that we make conscious efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. In fact, businesses can no longer be run on balance sheets, we need to be sensitive to our ecology, drive meaningful initiatives and create a more sustainable future for our children. As far as our innovative packaging is concerned, after a lot of deliberation and researching materials, powered by the firm trust and loyalty of our consumers, we decided on the solution that is a win-win for us and the environment. While creating this innovation we took all measures to ensure that the product quality and safety is not compromised in any way. Nandu's goal now is to make 100 per cent of our packaging plastic-free by 2023."

From focusing on animal welfare and re-engineering feed programs (to exclude antibiotics) to investing in solar energy and smart automation, the Bengaluru-based brand walks the talk.

Vinay Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, Nandu's, noted, "Nandu's has made itself part of the solution. Last year, for instance, when the pandemic hit us, we started 'Bring Your Own Box' as a proactive step in collaborating with customers to build trust and confidence. The results were remarkable! As they say, where there is a will, there is a way. We have been working tirelessly to find sustainable packaging materials as a viable alternative to plastic. Today, innovative and planet-friendly solutions are available. The challenge is for businesses to see the long-term value in taking the green plunge, adopting a holistic approach to lower environmental footprint, and promoting a more sustainable culture."

Since its inception in 2016, Nandu's has been endorsing ecologically and economically sound solutions. In fact, to reduce the burden on corn and soya, the company has been working on an initiative called Insectifii to use insect protein as an alternative natural feed.

The breeding farms, for instance, are solar powered; they don't rely on fossil fuels. Similarly, Nandu's uses chicken litter, which if left in the open emits methane - a deadly greenhouse gas, to power the biogas plant, which produces electricity that is consumed on the facility.

The chicken litter is also further decomposed and used as organic manure, ensuring that farmers don't need to use chemical fertilizers for agricultural farming.

Pavangopal A, Chief Marketing Officer, Nandu's, further added, "Nandu's has been at the forefront of embracing green practices and innovating with a future focus on meeting the evolving needs of conscious consumers. Packaging is a key factor for brands to distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace. With eco-friendly packaging solutions, it's easier for brands to express who they are and the values they stand for. At Nandu's, we not only make fresh, healthy and high-quality meat and meat products accessible for all, but also protect the planet, people and communities. Planet Positive Carbon Negative is our mantra."

Currently, the only omni-channel, fully integrated farm-to-fork meat brand in Karnataka, Nandu's includes retail and home delivery services via the company's e-commerce website, app, call centre orders as well as popular e-commerce marketplaces.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor