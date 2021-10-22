New age startup lets the festive spirit embrace you with fun and frolic, safely and conveniently amidst the pandemic

Mehndi holds a lot of cultural significance in Indian traditions. Be it weddings, Karva Chauth or any other occasion, mehndi is adorned by women in times of happiness and festivity. Local mehndi artists have been stiving hard for recovering their business since the COVID-19 lockdown. With markets still juggling with limited working hours, crowd restrictions and other covid-related regulations, small mehndi artisans are eventually losing on their business, as local shops have not been functional and no longer provide them space.

Needless of the facts, The New Shop has enthusiastically undertaken an innovative social initiative to keep up with the continuity of Indian culture and traditions. "In order to make this conventional trend of henna application more exciting, and fun-filled, we are exhilarated to announce that The New Shop is all set to open its doors to provide all necessary provisions to local mehndi artists at all our store locations from the 22nd to 24th of October 2021, on the special occasion of Karva Chauth," says Aastha Almast, Co-founder of the New Shop.

The New Shop being a convenience retail brand truly lives up to its name. Aastha adds, "We are super-thrilled to create this opportunity helping women access fully vaccinated mehndi artists in a clean, safe and comfortable environment with ease of being near their homes. This is a hassle-free objective where you can avoid overcrowding and hanging on to long serpentine queues for hours while ensuring satisfactory earnings for local mehndi/henna artists."

Furthermore, The New Shop stores are completely in compliance with the current COVID-19 protocols. Our set-up is well-organized and planned offering a 24x7 availability where women can pre-book their slots and step right into The New Shop store nearest to their location. We look forward to serve you at our locations in Delhi NCR- Rohini, Ashok Vihar, Paharganj, Shahdara, Chittaranjan Park, East of Kailash, Madhu Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Neb Sarai, Ramesh Nagar, Chhatarpur, Kamla Nagar, South Moti Bagh, Subhash Nagar, and Faridabad.

Henna is in vogue these days with much experimentation and creativity happening on ways of its application. The New Shop store offers you this stupendous opportunity at regulated and standardized prices. To add on, for an astounding and enthralling in-store experience and to make every moment special for you, we are also handing out offers at The New Shop cafe for women to relish their time and get pampered during their mehndi application.

The New Shop is India's only smart and fastest-growing 24x7x365 days convenience store and instant hyperlocal delivery retail network for your daily needs. We serve every need of the customer anywhere, anytime and with anything in the most organized, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Register now at the nearest The New Shop store and connect with us by calling on our toll-free # 1800 5725 274. For more details, you can mail us at info@thenewshop.in

