NMIMS NMAT the much-awaited test commences from October 14th

As another academic year approaches, it's time once again for NMAT by GMAC, the entrance test for SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University's School of Business Management in Mumbai and School of Management at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore for their full-time MBA programs, batch of 2022-24. The test will commence from 14th October 2021.

NMIMS School of Business Management is among the premier private B-schools in India with AACSB accreditation and ranks 4th in the Outlook-ICARE MBA rankings 2020 for private B-schools. Global orientation, eliciting thought leadership, an eclectic mix of theory and practice in the classrooms enabled by diverse faculty are the pillars that enable the School of Business Management to align its courses to international industry standards.

For the past 40 years, NMIMS School of Business Management has developed numerous business leaders, entrepreneurs and created intellectual capital that is meaningful to its stakeholders.

Registrations are open for the following full-time programmes from the School of Business Management in Mumbai

MBA with core specializations in Finance, Information Systems, Marketing and Operations & Decision Sciences

MBA Pharmaceutical Management

MBA HR

MBA Decision Science & Analytics + MS in Business Analytics & Information Management from Purdue University. (Dual Degree)

MBA (Digital Transformation)

MBA Business Analytics (under Centre of Excellence Analytics & Data Science)

NMIMS Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore that once offered only PGDM programs are now offering MBA programs as well. NMIMS Hyderabad is introducing a new MBA in Business Analytics this year.

As far as accreditations go, NMIMS Bengaluru and Hyderabad are AMBA, UK accredited for academic excellence, faculty capabilities, and high standards in curriculum design, career development and employability. Both campuses have been continuously delivering high quality education meeting internationally accepted standards.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS said, "NMIMS' School of Business Management is leading the innovation to offer powerful learning experiences to raise managers with a global perspective. Our MBA programs are thoughtfully designed to prepare socially responsible leaders for the rapidly changing business environment. We offer a strong industry interface, encourage technology-driven solutions, pedagogy focused on critical-thinking and experiential learning, and offer a globally recognized degree."

Registration process

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC Last day to register is 10 November 2021

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at (Last day to apply is either before the NMAT by GMAC first exam attempt date or 21 November, whichever is earlier)

Note: Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022

NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate.

Apply for NMIMS before your scheduled NMAT by GMAC examination or before 21st November whichever is earlier.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

