Now you can file income tax return without any cost via these 4 website; check details

If you want to file a tax return, this is very important news for you. There are some websites for filing income tax returns, through which you can file tax returns for free. You need to submit your Form-16 on these websites. Also, you need to provide the necessary information related to your salary and income. Meanwhile, the last date for filing ITR for the financial year 2020-21 is September 30, 2021. The Income Tax Department has created a portal for return e-filing, through which you can file tax returns. In addition, some private organizations are offering free e-filing through their websites.

ClearTax allows taxpayers to file ITRs directly without logging in to the income tax website. Information on filing ITR on the basis of income is automatically provided on this platform.

Submit ITR on Cleartax with these steps:

Step 1: Upload Form 16.

Step 2: Cleartax automatically generates your ITR.

Step 3: Now you need to verify the tax details.

Step 4: Get e-file tax return to get receipt number.

Step 5: Now you have to e-verify your tax return through net banking.

MyITreturn: MyITreturn is a website registered with the Income Tax Department. Which allows customers to file taxes for free. The customer will have to answer some basic questions to file an ITR on the MyITreturn website. These questions will be related to the taxpayer's salary, house, investment. These questions are used to calculate your income tax.

Eztax: Eztax also allows you to file tax returns for free. In addition, anyone can upload Form 16 to create a tax. Also get tax optimizer report and e-file for free. This is fully known on Eztax's website.

Quicko: Quicko claims to file ITR 100 percent free. According to the website, people with salary and income can do ITR filing for free.