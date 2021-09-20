OctaFX and Delhi Capitals partnership continues as highly anticipated Indian Premier League resumes

The unique and engaging partnership between international broker OctaFX and Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals continues. This transpired amidst the eager anticipation of the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) that resumed its matches on 19 September 2021. The IPL was suspended midway due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in India earlier in May.

After some uncertainty regarding a precise date to continue where the IPL has left off, the popular cricket tournament began again on 19 September 2021.

This long intermission has unfairly sidelined an innovative new collaboration: The fintech company OctaFX joined Delhi Capitals as the cricket team's Official Trading Partner. A breakthrough deal that gave OctaFX the first trading partner status in IPL history. The agreement, which carries an exclusive digital content partnership with the brand, is the first of its type for Delhi Capitals.

It's worth mentioning that Delhi Capitals is the IPL team that managed to capture second place in their 2020 season last year. That performance marks the best season since the team's inception.

During this challenging transition period marked by the pandemic, OctaFX and Delhi Capitals honoured their newfound affiliation by supporting the Hemkunt Foundation in its valiant effort to organise comprehensive COVID-19 relief in India.

On resuming the VIVO IPL, the OctaFX official representative Anna Raes commented, "We are indeed glad to be able to see the IPL continue. I can reassure everyone that Delhi Capitals and OctaFX were among the most eagerly awaiting to watch this important sports event finally unfold in its entirety. It is delightful, considering our recent, unique partnership with Delhi Capitals that emerged just this year. The IPL's continuation stands for the perseverance of this alliance. We also like to wish all players, all teams, the very best of health-may the best one win."

The first match-up took place in Dubai, between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Being the largest city in the country, Dubai will have hosted 13 of the remaining matches at the tournament's conclusion, followed by Sharjah with ten matches. In contrast, Abu Dhabi, as the nation's capital, will have taken upon itself eight matches.

At this point in time, further dates to keep in mind are the final game of the IPL's league phase, which will be settled between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 8 October and the finals of the entire VIVO IPL 2021, on 15 October, held in Dubai.

is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally. In addition, the company is well-known for its social and charity activity, supporting infrastructure and humanitarian projects in many joint ventures. OctaFX has won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including 2021's 'Best Forex Broker India' by the Global Business Review Magazine, 2021's 'Decade of Excellence in Forex Asia' by the Global Banking and Finance Review, and 2020's 'Most Transparent Broker' by Forex Awards.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor