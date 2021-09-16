Ola Electric sells worth Rs 600 crore scooters in one day

Ola Electric's electric scooter is getting huge response from customers. The company has received bookings of Rs 600 crore for S1 electric scooter since online bookings started on Wednesday, September 15, the company's chief executive officer Bhavish Agarwal said on Twitter. Also, it claims to have sold four OLA S1 electric scooters per second. With this, the company has so far reached the sales order of 86,000 scooters, which is a historic milestone in the automobile industry so far. Thursday is the last day of booking and shopping will close after midnight, Bhavish Agarwal said.

The Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and may vary depending on the state grant. The range of Ola A1 after single charging is 120 km, while that of S1 Pro is 180 km. The S1 Pro gets a bigger battery, while its top speed is 115 km per hour. The Ola S1 model has a 2.98 KWh battery, while the S1 Pro has a 3.97 KWh battery.

Both electric scooters come with a full LED lighting package and a 7.0-inch touch display, which also features navigation. The display is given an octa-core processor with 3-GB RAM and also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. Ola has hired 10,000 women to manufacture these electric scooters. It also aims to make 20 lakh scooters a year. In addition, the scooter will be exported to the United States, Australia and Latin America.

Ola has opted for the Direct to Home Sales model and has not opened any physical store. Interested customers can book a scooter by logging on to the company's website and paying a booking fee of Rs 499. Customers will get delivery on the principle of 'reserve first, get first'. According to the company, the test drive and delivery of Ola's electric scooters will start from October, and the company is also offering loans and EMI facilities to customers to buy their scooters, for which it has entered into agreements with several companies.

Ola Electric said in a statement on September 7 that the S1 scooter will be available at the same monthly installment (EMI) of Rs 2,999 per month. So, the EMI for the advanced version of this electric scooter Ola S1 Pro will start from Rs 3,199. The company says that as long as the booking amount or any advance payment can be refunded, the unit will not be sent to the customer's address from the factory in Tamil Nadu.



