OSL maximises investments in Odisha; constructing home state's 1st riverine jetty

As the Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) group, steered by its founder-cum-Managing Director (MD) Mahimananda Mishra, is already a well-known name in myriad of segments of the business spectrum, the enterprising group has maximized most of its investments in own state of Odisha.

OSL Group is going to set up its first riverine jetty in the Kendrapada district of Odisha state. The jetty is scheduled to be fully operationalized by 2022.

Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director, OSL Group, said, "We believe in the pro-industry attitude of the Odisha government under Honourable Chief Minister Sri Naveen Pattnaik. It's a boon for all of us in this state. Hence, we maximize most of our investments in the state of Odisha."

With an 8000-plus brigade of the workforce, OSL has pipelined many projects in Odisha like Constructing Odisha's first riverine jetty, going in Energy segment as in Oil & Gas, building Tank Terminal, mechanization of berths, pipeline laying operations, creating Multimodal transportation and FTWZ, manufacturing of high-quality marine hoses, infrastructure like dock construction, Integrating marine domain activities under one umbrella.

Since Odisha is eyeing to be the steel hub of India, the OSL Group sees huge potential owing to the surge in the steel demand and an increase in the import and export business in the port sector.

As a major corporate house in the state, OSL Group has been helping the Odisha government during the Covid crisis through its various welfare activities. After Hon'ble Chief Minister gave a call urging people to wear mask in COVID-19 pandemic. OSL Group distributed one lakh masks to the general public for creating awareness on use of masks in the pandemic.

OSL Group also extended logistic support in unloading of medical oxygen cylinders in the Paradip Port, the group also carried out the Customs and Airport clearances of a special cargo flight carrying the consignment of 1300 medical grade oxygen cylinders as well as other medical consumables which were airlifted from China. OSL Group extends this support by not claiming any service charges.

Notably, during the pandemic OSL employees have neither been divested of their jobs nor have suffered any salary cuts unlike the lots of organizations. They are still on work with a secured and guaranteed livelihood despite their counterparts in several other organizations left in the lurch during the crisis.

