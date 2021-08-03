Over 50 marketing experts from 15 countries to speak at Digital Asia Summit, starting from August 6

The pandemic has changed the way business is done.

This unforeseen contagion confined us to our houses and forced businesses to see digital media in a new light.

Brands have explored digital media like they never did before. It might have been a last resort but now digitization seems to be the way forward.

The question that is in everyone's mind is what to expect when the pandemic is finally over? Do we go back to traditional marketing methods or let digitization run its course?

"The business landscape today is transforming rapidly and digitalization has become an essential part of any business. We're already seeing an increasing demand for a workforce with skills aligned to the digital business environment. Digital Asia Summit strives to be a platform for digital marketers and small-business owners to keep pace with the changing trends and grow together as a community," Anuj Agrawal, Community Lead, Digital Asia.

We are proud to announce the biggest virtual marketing event - Digital Asia Summit that will be a podium to share knowledge and discuss the rapidly changing business environment. World's top marketing minds will gather to share their insights on how they see the marketing industry unfold in a post-pandemic world. This is the first edition of the summit which will be held on August 6-8 on .

The conference will be rife with fresh ideas and discussions on topics that are relevant to the current times. Attendees will have access to a line-up of thought-provoking speakers who will share trends, best practices, and informative case studies. There will also be exclusive networking hours and chat rooms that will give attendees an opportunity to connect with industry leaders. The attendees will get to revisit the ideas and discussions even after the event as they get an extended access to all sessions and discussions.

Along with sessions and panel discussions, the event also packs in 20 masterclasses on pertinent topics like Affiliate Marketing, Growth Hacking, Content Marketing, Copywriting, Outbound Sales & Inbound Sales, Account-Based Marketing, Sustainable Marketing, Facebook Ads, and more.

Digital Asia Summit's line-up of speakers includes - Sandy Carter (Vice President, Amazon Web Services); Perry Marshall (Best Selling Author - Ultimate Guide to Google Ads); Michael Janda (Freelancers & Creators Coach); David Fallarme (Head of Marketing - Asia - Hubspot); Sujan Patel (Co-founder, Mailshake); Subhadra Vaidhyanathan (Senior VP, Digital Marketing & Business, HDFC Bank); Vaibhav Sisinty (Chief Growth Hacker, Sisinty.com); Enoch Pakanati (CEO, The Smarketers); Julia McCoy (Founder, Content Hacker); Rudra Kasturi (Vice President - Organic Growth, Times Internet); Tara Nolan (Vice President, Global Growth, Havas Media Group); Shekhar Bhattacharjee (Founder Trustee and CEO, Dalham Learning); and Bijay Gautam (Co-founder, Wyn Studio) among 40 other industry leaders from all over the globe.

Each session at the conference has been carefully curated by digital marketing professionals with an aim to facilitate awareness, knowledge-sharing, and networking opportunities for all attendees. It presents a great opportunity for marketing professionals, corporate executives, small and medium-scale business owners, agencies, and students.

This is the inaugural edition of the Digital Asia Summit and the conference is all set to be the most coveted annual industry event. The event is supported by partners like Airmeet, Growspell, Balsamiq, Digital Agency Network, DAN Institute, WYN Studio, NewsVoir, Queerest, MICA, MIIC-MNIT, and Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science.

To know more about the event and registration details log on to .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor