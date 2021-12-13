Pacific Mall D21 hosts one of the city's largest cyclothon - 'Ride for Retail21' in association with 'Rising Riders Cycling Club'

Pacific Mall Dwarka 21 organized a cycle rally - 'Ride for Retail' on the occasion of Retail Employees Day to celebrate the relentless spirit of retailers during these pandemic years.

The event was powered by Pacific Malls in association with Images Group, Silver Arrows Mercedes Benz, Akash Hospitals, Cafe Chennai, Red FM, Wow Momo and Funky Island.

Multiple cyclist groups from Dwarka were invited and enthusiastically participated in the event. The flag off was done by High spender as Special Guest early morning around 6:00 am. Volunteers were seen wearing branded T-shirts with customization for Ride for Retail.

Pacific Mall hosted this similar event back on 15th August 2021, and it is back again on popular demand as people have increasingly become conscious about their lifestyle decisions.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, "We are glad to be putting up such events for the community of Dwarka and the invites were shared around the capital city. It gives us great encouragement that we were able to host a successful show in presence of such a great turnaround. This day was chosen to celebrate and be thankful to the support lend to us by our retail partners, and for our continuing strong relationship in years to come."

Shriram PM Monga, Co-founder of 'Rising Riders Cycling Club', "We are elated to host the second edition of Ride for Retail which is our yearly event to support the Retail professionals. Rising Riders is a strong community of professionals and have involved in the cause of building a fitness community. Multiple calender cyclothons are planned for the forthcoming year in order to keep the community engagement high."

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor