Parle Biscuits Price Hike: Parle-G Company decides to increase price of its Glucose biscuits

Petrol-diesel price hike is currently stable but prices of other items are rising. Inflation is hitting the common man who is already in crisis due to Corona. Parle-G has also decided to increase the price of biscuits. The company has taken this step due to increase in production cost. Parle has decided to increase its product price by five to 10 per cent. An official of Parle Company informed about this on Tuesday. He said prices of raw materials like sugar, wheat and oil have gone up sharply. That is why the company has decided to increase the price of biscuits.

Parle Company's most popular glucose biscuit is now six to seven per cent more expensive. The company has also increased the prices of toast and cake by five to ten per cent and seven to eight per cent, respectively. Biscuits include popular name like Parle-G, Hide & Seek and Krackjack.



"We have increased the price by five to 10 per cent," said Mayank Shah, a senior executive at Parle Products. The company has increased the prices of biscuits and other products worth more than Rs 20. The weight of the biscuit packet has been reduced to keep the prices stable.

Why did Parle raise prices?

The rising cost of excise duty has been steadily rising. Raw material prices have been steadily rising. The blow is falling on the company. Prices of ingredients like edible oil have gone up by 50-60 per cent over last year. Therefore, the company has decided to increase the prices of its products.



This is the first increase made by Parle Company in the current financial year. Earlier, in the January-March 2021 quarter, the company had increased the prices of its products.