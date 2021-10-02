Petrol, diesel prices rise for third day in a row; check out rates

Inflation in crude oil is expected to push up fuel prices in the country in the near future, with petroleum companies pushing up prices. Petrol and diesel prices have been going up for the last three days in a row. Diesel prices have gone up by Rs 1.55 and petrol by 70 paise in the last eight days.

Petroleum companies have hiked petrol and diesel prices for the last three days in a row. On Thursday, the companies had hiked petrol prices by 25 paise and diesel by 30 paise. After the hike, petrol price in Bhopal had gone up to Rs 110. On Friday, petrol price was hiked by 25 paise and diesel by 30 paise. Petrol price has been hiked by 20 paise and diesel by 25 paise on Saturday.

What is the price of petrol in Mumbai?

After today's hike, the price of per litre of petrol in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 108.15. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.14. In Chennai, petrol price has gone up by Rs 99.76. In Kolkata, per litre of petrol costs Rs 102.74. In Bhopal, the price of ordinary petrol has gone up to Rs 110.59. In Bangalore, petrol is priced at Rs 105.65.

Diesel orice at the highest in Bhopal

Today, the price of per litre of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 98.12. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs 90.48. Diesel is priced at Rs 94.99 per litre in Chennai and Rs 93.54 per litre in Kolkata. Diesel is priced at Rs 99.37 in Bhopal and Rs 95.98 in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, demand for oil in Europe has increased and supply is limited, with oil prices expected to rise further in the near future, experts said. After the hike in petrol and diesel prices, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 100 per litre in about 17 states and union territories. Petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high across the country, with Bhopal having the highest rates of petrol and diesel in the country.