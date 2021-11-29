PF Interest Deposit: Good news! EPFO deposits interest in accounts of 21.38 cr account holders; check out how to check balance

The Government of India has transferred the interest of PF to the account holder's for the financial year 2020-21. The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) said that interest money has been transferred to a total of 21.38 crore accounts. The EPFO ​​has informed this by tweeting on Monday. For the financial year 2020-21, the interest rate has been fixed at 8.50 per cent per annum in 21.38 crore accounts. If you are also a PF account holder and you have not yet received the SMS, you can easily check if you have received interest in your account.

This year, EPFO has offered 8.5 per cent interest. If you have a mobile number linked to a PF account, you can check the interest received. You can check the balance on PF account via SMS. EPFO has issued a number for this. You can send an SMS to 7738299899 from the official mobile number. EPFO will send you the information as soon as you send an SMS.

The method of sending SMS is very simple. For this you have to write 'EPFOHO UAN' and message to 7738299899. This facility is available in ten languages like English, Hindi, Marathi etc. You need UAN, PAN and Aadhaar link to get this information.

You can get all the details of your PF account in just one miss call. EPFO has issued this number (011-22901406). All you have to do is make a missed call from your registered mobile number. As soon as you call this number, the phone will disconnect after ringing for a few seconds and then full account information will be sent via message.