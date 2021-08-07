Public Police Telangana chapter inaugurated in Hyderabad

The Public Police Telangana chapter was inaugurated yesterday at Hyderabad. The inauguration was done by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan.

The long list of dignitaries included Justice Chandra Kumar, P Sharath Kumar IAS, Prabhakar IAS, Dr SK Joshi IAS Ex Chief Secretary Telangana, Deodatta IAS, Ajay Mishra IAS, B.R Meena IAS, DS Reddy President Capsi, Narendra Ram Nambula CMD Lifespan Pvt Ltd and the entire team for Telangana Chapter were a part of this event.

The Public Police is an NGO which aims to become a trustworthy and reliable intercommunication link of the society and Law Enforcing Agencies. Their motto is that the Police are for public protection and to prevent crime. They are also responsible for maintaining law and order in the country. The true measure of effectiveness of any police force is not the number of arrests or police action but the absence of criminal conduct and violation of law in society.

The NGO believes that over the years, faith in police has been dwindling and the public is afraid to go to the Police for filing a complaint suspecting harassments, their role is to make sure that one should feel safe and protected while going to police. The aim is also to bring people close to the police by projecting them as friends who deal with crime effectively and help with care and tenderness. There are also instances where the conduct of members of the law enforcement agencies has been questionable and some members of the society may be potential law breakers.

The NGO is inclined to work as a bridge between the public and police. The NGO will create a forum and a group of people to visit communities to familiarize them with rules and regulations so that they understand that police personnel are also members of the society and they have to act according to the legal system of the Country.

This may avoid confrontation and help police in difficult situations to do their duty with confidence and dedication maintaining goodwill and support of the public.

Public Police will also conduct conferences, camps, events and several other activities for education and awareness to bring Police and public close to each other.

