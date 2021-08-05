Registrations for NMAT by GMAC™ Exam to open from August 3, 2021

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), administrator of the NMAT by GMAC™ exam and a global association of leading graduate business schools has commenced NMAT exam registrations from August 3, 2021, to November 10, 2021.

From the outset of COVID-19, GMAC's singular focus has been to help candidates and schools continue to operate in a virtual, ever-changing environment. GMAC is building on this effort in India, providing test center options with social distancing protocols along with the option for candidates to take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

Entering its seventh year, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam has opened doors for candidates to apply to global schools in India, Philippines, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Candidates can log on to www.mba.com/nmat to register for the exam.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, "At GMAC, it has been our priority to provide flexibility and support to candidates who are aspiring to pursue their management degree. Keeping in mind the current situation and prioritizing the health of candidates, we are giving the option of taking the exam both at test centers with social distancing protocols and an online proctored exam at home. Over the years, we have introduced a number of features to the NMAT by GMAC™ exam to make it candidate-friendly and meet the evolving needs of candidates and business schools."

Commenting on the development, Sukant Chakraborty, Associate Director, Product Management, GMAC said, "Candidate convenience is at the core of NMAT by GMAC™ value proposition. We have increased our test center network by 30% and added 16 new cities this year. We hope this will help our candidates by taking the exam at a center closer to them so that they can pursue their aspirations of getting into preferred business schools. To help candidates personalize their preparation, we have launched 2021 edition of NMAT by GMAC™ Official Guide and Official Practice Exams. GMAC continuously strives to make the exam-taking experience more user-friendly and help schools and candidates discover and connect with each other."

The NMAT by GMAC™ exam diversifies the candidate pool through its candidate-friendly features and practice material, providing more women and non-engineers with the accessibility and confidence to perform to the best of their abilities.

Some of the unique features of the exam that help candidates perform better, assess their performance, and play to their strengths with added convenience and flexibility this year are:

Long testing window

Equal weightage to all sections and no negative marking for incorrect answer

108 questions instead of 120 questions while exam duration remains 120 minutes

Two retake opportunities to improve score

Instant score preview and official scorecard within 48 hours for Candidates and Schools

Testing options at the test center with social distancing norms & online proctored at home

73 conveniently located testing centers across 68 Indian Cities

The NMAT by GMAC™ is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The testing window will open from August 03, 2021, and extend through November 10, 2021, allowing candidates to choose the exam mode, date, time, and location of the exam as per the candidates' convenience.

The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by the following Institutes:

India: SVKM's NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore Navi Mumbai and Chandigarh; Indian School of Business (ISB) - (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA); SPJIMR - Mumbai (For PGMPW); Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; SDA Bocconi Asia Center; ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; School of Inspired Leadership (Soil); Alliance University, Bangalore; Athena School of Management, Mumbai; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University; Bennett University, Delhi NCR; Universal Business School; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; ISBR Business School, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Jain University- CMS Business School; Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad; BSE Institute Limited, Mumbai; Master's Union School of Business; Amity University, Delhi NCR; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR; Sonipat University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad; Jindal Global Business school - Delhi NCR; Chitkara University; IFIM College, Bangalore; VijayBhoomi University; MYRA school of Business (Global MBA - Dalhousie University); IIHMR University; Ansal University; Lovely Professional University; IILM University.

Philippines: Asian Institute of Management; Ateneo Graduate School of Business; Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines; De La Salle University - Dasmarinas; School of Business Administration, Arellano University; De La Salle University.

South Africa: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS); Milpark Business School; North West University; Rhodes Business School; University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership; WITS Business; Nelson Mandela University Business School; University of Cape Town (UCT); Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg; Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University.

Nigeria: Lagos Business School; Lead City University; Redeemer's University; Afe Babalola University; Covenant University, Nigeria.

Morocco: Africa Business School.

