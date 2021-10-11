Reliance R Elan showcases 'Bandit' accessories label collection at LFW's Sustainable Fashion Day

: Reliance Industries Ltd's R. Elan Fashion on Monday showcased the latest collection of Satyajit Vetoskar's 'Bandit' label of accessories, the winner of the Circular Design Challenge at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Sustainable Fashion Day.

In sync with R. Elan's 'Fashion for Earth' in partnership with United Nations in India and United Nations Environment Programme and 'fabric of the future', the 'Shourai Collection', meaning 'The Future' revealed how new designs and materials will be the mainstay of the future.

The label used its trademark tarpaulin and added billboard flex, used canvas and car seat belts to turn them into fashion items.

Expressing views on the 'clever' collection, R. Elan, in a press release, said, "Colour was brought in with great practical use when the duffels, backpacks and cross-body bags zipped through the show. A very stylish raincoat was added to complete the look of the colourful abstract printed line that merged cleverly, to show the many paths to sustainability."

The Bandit label unveiled the piece de resistance of its line - a jewellery collection dreamt up from aircraft aluminium. The designer also introduced fountain pens created from aircraft aluminium, brass and even artillery shells and wood from handloom spindle, using his designing skills onto an unconventional territory.

Satyajit Vetoskar also showcased a film at LFW which was not just limited to the future of sustainable design, but also about youth and their very alternative aspirations. The film showcased a day in the life of skateboarders - their trials, triumphs and zeal to better their craft.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor