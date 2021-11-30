Revolutionizing the future of agriculture with SIOM's MBA in Agriculture Operations Management

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, designed their latest course of Agriculture Operations Management in such a way that empowers leaders of agro-based and allied sectors. The MBA program in Agri-Operations Management is planned solely to address the issues of tasks mastery and skills in Agriculture and unified area that will take into account Agro-based handling, Technology, Retailing, E-commerce, and Consulting. One of the reputed institutions in India, SIOM is accepting admissions to its MBA in Agriculture-Operations Management program through .

Innovation combined with changing worldwide standards welcomes a requirement for proficient courses in Agricultural Management. The MBA Agri-Operations Management Program is the solution to this developing requirement for experts, who can add to, and engineer the future of agriculture management.

The course aims to deal with operations management topics in relation to agro-based industries that include agro-commodity markets, processing and value chain in agriculture, agriculture supply chain management, advances in agriculture, agro-procurement management, warehouse management, and quality management for agro products. Through the MBA in Agri-Operations Management, SIOM also emphasises entrepreneurship and provides its students with project-based learning in each semester.

The program is intended to address the issues of Agro-based and associated areas of the economy. The course is arranged to make up for the shortfall of activities and abilities expected to effectively drive agriculture through the perplexing elements of the worldwide economies. Students are prepared to oversee agro-based Process Improvement and Management, Developing, Implementing and anticipating techniques, Procurement, Demand estimating, Quality Management, SCM Consulting, Process Improvement, and a lot more during the course.

Additionally, all students enrolled for this course undergo Six Sigma training through theory and practical sessions with live projects that are evaluated by KPMG experts and ultimately help in gaining Six Sigma Certification. Students can also avail a plethora of value-added and enrichment courses in the form of workshops, guest lectures/CEO Meets, and industry visits.

SIOM is a premier institute located in Nashik, Maharashtra and it is deemed under the Symbiosis International University. This branch covers the technological and operations management area of the Symbiosis domain. SIOM imparts value-based educational skills that chisel engineers into outstanding business techno - professionals atop the current competitive markets. SIOM is India's only institute dedicated to Operations Management, constituted with a vision of Empowering and Leading Operations Excellence.

The institute persistently updates its educational program with the help of corporate experts and staying updated with the industry trends has been the pattern at SIOM. This has rightfully earned the institute with awards and recognitions given by foundations like ET Now, Bloomberg UTV, Dainik Bhaskar, BSA Business School Affaire and Dewang Mehta Business School Awards by CPO Forum India.

will be conducted in a safe and secure environment during the ongoing pandemic, keeping in mind the well-being of aspirants. Aspirants appearing for SNAP 2021 will be allowed to take two attempts out of the three tests conducted this year, to help them in improving their scores. SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three different dates - 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday). The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19 December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 & 16 January.

SNAP 2021 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

Section 1 will comprise 15 questions from General English and include Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability. The next section will feature 25 questions from Analytical & Logical Reasoning; and Section 3 will comprise 20 questions spanning across Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Aspirants can apply for SIOM's MBA in Agri-Operations Management by visiting - . To know more, visit - .

