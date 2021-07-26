Sai Life Sciences wins Golden Peacock National Training Award 2021

Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing (CRDMOs), today announced that it has been honoured with the Golden Peacock National Training Award 2021 in the pharmaceutical category.

This is the second consecutive Golden Peacock Award for the company following the Golden Peacock National Quality Award it received in 2020.

Making the announcement, Chief Quality Officer of Sai Life Sciences, Dr M Damodharan said, "Being in a knowledge-intensive industry, we foster the skills and competencies of our people through best-in-class L&D practices spanning holistic training, systematized governance, and user convenience. But it is the willingness with which our associates adopted the online training system that has allowed us to sustain superior compliance standards of over 99.5% in the last two years. I dedicate this prestigious recognition to all Saimers."

Golden Peacock Awards are the most coveted awards for corporate excellence in India orgzed every year under the aegis of the Institute of Directors, India. A grand jury under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms, had received 311 applications this year out of which 147 applications were shortlisted for various categories of awards including Business Excellence, Innovative Product/Service and Quality.

Earlier this year, Sai Life Sciences won two awards at the prestigious, US-based Association for Talent Development - in categories of 'Learning Technologies' and 'Change Management'. The company has mapped the learning needs of over 100 unique roles across the orgzation and provides holistic training across quality, technical, safety, soft skills and more, with interactive audio-visual resources delivered through a robust learning management system.

Over the past three years, the company has invested to expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, induct top-notch global scientific and leadership talent, strengthen automation and data systems, and above all raise the bar for safety, quality and customer focus.

With over two decades of experience in advancing its clients' drug discovery programmes and recent transformational investments, the company is today poised to play a more significant role in accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of complex small molecules for innovator pharma and biotech compes.

The company's commitment to best practices of sustainability and principled governance have been recognized with an award at the prestigious by CII - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, and a 5-Star rating for at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) South awards 2019.

