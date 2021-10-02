Sailax's latest tech DBC dedicated to save environment, says Founder Ajay Sharma

To help start-ups and entrepreneurs maintaining complex networking databases easier, Sailax, an Indian-Australian Company, has introduced Digital Business Card (DBC) solution.

The DBC is an APP based service that enables users to share their contact information or social media profiles with just a single tap.

As DBC's parent company, Sailax, strives to save millions of trees in the near future by eliminating the tradition of exchanging paper business cards, the app prioritizes data security, reliability and promotes the use of green technologies.

Ajay Sharma, Founder of Sailax & Digital Business Card, said, "Employees at tech giants like Tesla and Microsoft utilize and trust our Digital Business Card app. We wish to encourage environmentally conscious technology. DBC is devoted to providing a more reliable and accessible solution that is also cost-effective."

"Everything on the DBC app is unlimited, unlike the others, which have limits on the number of fields or the amount of data that can be stored on the card. Many businesses have turned to our card as a marketing tool, using it as a micro-website and landing page for their brand." He added further.

This app is dedicated to minimizing time and money spent designing, printing, distributing, keeping, and managing a business card. It includes automated updates that keep all DBC receivers informed of any changes made to the cards even after being shared. The DBC app, ranked No. 1 for the best digital business card app, currently has over 100 thousand downloads in the Google Play store.

