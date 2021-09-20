Saleem Sarang appointed as National General Secretary of NCP Minority Department and Observer for Maharashtra

Saleem Sarang has been appointed as National General Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minority Department.

Sarang will also act as Maharashtra Observer for NCP Minority Cell. Earlier he was working in capacity of Maharashtra State General Secretary of NCP minority department.

Shabbir Ahmed Vidrohi, National president of NCP minority department handed over appointment letter to Saleem Sarang. State NCP Minority Department President Mohammad Khan Pathan, Vice President and Navi Mumbai District President of NCP Minority Department, Sultan Maldar, Vice President of State NCP Minority Cell Akram Teli, Mumbai Minority President Sohel Subedar were also present on the occasion.

Sarang is well known for his social and philanthropic work. Sarang recently received the prestigious 'Mumbai Ratna' award from Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his service to the society.

With his new position as National General Secretary of NCP minority cell, Sarang vows to serve society and party at national level. "Education, health, employment are core issues along with overall economic development. COVID-19 has impacted all. I will try my best to help the needy," Saleem Sarang said, "Upcoming elections is my key focus area. By solving the issues of people, I will make sure that NCP wins," Sarang said.

Sarang thanked NCP National President - Sharad Pawar, Cabinet Minister & NCP State President - Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister and Senior Leader of NCP - Ajitdada Pawar, National President of NCP Minority Cell - Shabbir Ahmed Vidrohi, State NCP Minority Department President - Mohammad Khan Pathan, Mumbai Minority President - Sohel Subedar along with all senior leaders of NCP for giving him new responsibility.

