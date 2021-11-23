Sany India strengthens it's presence in Gujarat by inaugurating 3S Branch Office of RS Infra Equipments at Gandhidham

Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment and heavy machinery, further strengthened its presence in Gujarat by inaugurating a new branch office of its authorized dealership RS Infra Equipments at Gandhidham.

The dealership already has offices in Bhuj, Sayla and Rajkot and serves customers of the Kutch and Saurashtra belt (Rajkot, Amreli, Junagadh, Porbandar, Somnath, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar) extending Sales, Service and Spare parts support.

It will be pertinent to mention here that Sany India holds a strong presence in the state with its other authorized dealer partner BVS Equipments in Ahmedabad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadagam and Palanpur.

The inauguration was done by Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) and Shashank Pandey, Head of Excavator Business Unit, Vishwajeet Singh, Regional Head of West region (Excavator BU), Abhinav Deep, Head of Marketing, Sany India and Lalit Modi, Dealer Principle of RS Infra Equipments, in the presence of esteemed customers and financers from Kutch and Saurashtra region. The inauguration was followed by a small customer and financer meet. This new office in the region will prove to be a crucial connection between the company and the customers and further strengthen the service delivery of Sany India. This new facility will enhance the future scalability options and will provide more opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Notably Sany India has a well established network of 39 dealers and 180 plus touch points in India and South Asia with over 500 certified service engineers deployed across to provide best in class service to the customers.

Speaking on the occasion Dheeraj Panda Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are extremely happy to inaugurate new office of our dealership RS-Infra. We from Sany India will continue to extend our marketing and technical support as and when required. This new 3S facility will augment support to the customers who have reposed their faith in Sany India in this region. Our world class product line coupled with a strong dealership network has helped us realize our aim and move closer to attain leadership position in India."

"Our effort is to surge ahead with the same conviction by continuing to offer technologically superior equipment that will usher in a positive change for our customers and dealers alike," he added

As the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly - this expansion will make an inroad into untapped markets and gain potential customers. Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 18002093337 for all queries related to sales and services.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 39 dealers and 180 touchpoints across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 19000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

