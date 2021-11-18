Sany steps up CSR activities, supplies excavator for pond construction

Pabal, a village near Pune, known to be a drought prone area will soon have sufficient water supply for farming and other activities thanks to the pond construction work undertaken by Sany India.

The acute water shortage problem came to light during a survey in the village by Ayush Prasad, CEO - Pune Zilla Parishad along with Savita Bagate. They approached Sany India to supply an excavator for construction of Ponds and cleaning wells.

As part of their CSR activity, Sany India immediately dispatched their state-of-the-art SY220, a hydraulic excavator known for its optimum performance and efficiency. Work on 7 ponds with varying dimensions and capacity have already been completed. These Ponds will ensure water supply throughout the year for farming and day-to-day activities.

Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing and Customer Support), Sany India, said, "We are honoured and privileged to be a part of this project which will help in enhancing the availability of water to the villagers. Farmers form the backbone of our country. Be it in winter's chill or summer's heat, a farmer works tirelessly so that everyone can eat. It's indeed a matter of pride that we are able to transform this village from a drought prone area to a 'water adequate' one.

Elaborating further, he said, "At Sany, we believe in giving back to the society. We have been involved in various outreach programmes during the pandemic as well be it in supplying free masks to healthcare workers or the SANYtization drive for our employees. Our endeavour to be a friend in need will continue to gain strength in the days to come."

Initially, Sany excavator was provided for 20 days, however due to increase in demand from the villagers, the period was extended. The machine continues to be put to good use. Till date, 7 ponds of different dimensions and storage capacity have been constructed. Each pond has a capacity to store more than 50 lakhs liters of water. One of the biggest ponds created measures 100*90*31 ft. with a storage capacity of 1crore 60 lakhs liters of water.

