SBI alerts customers to link Pan with Aadhar card to enjoy banking services without interruption

If you are a customer of State Bank of India (SBI), this is very important news for you. State Bank of India has once again alerted its customers. SBI is appealing to its customers to link PAN card with Aadhaar Link as soon as possible.

The bank has issued an alert on its official Twitter account. According to SBI, if a customer does not do so, those customers may face difficulties in banking services. Meanwhile, Aadhar card has become a very important document in the current situation. No major financial transactions are possible without Aadhar card. Aadhar card is needed everywhere from banks to government schemes. Therefore, to maintain transparency, the PAN card must be linked to the Aadhaar card.

What does the bank say?

SBI has asked its account holders to link their PAN card with Aadhar card by September 30. The bank has tweeted that it is mandatory to link PAN card with Aadhaar card. 'We are advising our customers to link their PAN card with Aadhar card to avoid any inconvenience and enjoy uninterrupted banking service.'

The process of linking PAN and Aadhaar ...

1) You have two ways to link PAN and Aadhar card. The first, SMS and the second can be done by going to the Income Tax website.

2) If you want to link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS, you need to send SMS to UIDPAN12 digit Aadhaar number 10 digit PAN number 567678 or 56161.

