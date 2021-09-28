SBI issues alert to it's customers to be vigilant while making payment by QR Code

Currently, the use of QR Code has increased rapidly due to contactless payments. With the increasing use of QR codes, the risks associated with it are also increasing. The QR code has made the online payment process much easier. Meanwhile, some people are even trying to deceive people by using it. Against this backdrop, the country's largest bank, State Bank of India, has alerted its customers. QR Code is never used to receive money. You are not asked to scan the QR code when receiving payment for this. Beware of such things. If you are paying by QR code, it is important to know some important things about it.

SBI has warned its customers that QR codes are never used to make money. Meanwhile, the QR code cannot be hacked. Anyway, some people are replacing the QR code for fraud. They can also lure you to scan QR codes in any way.

SBI took to Twitter and wrote,"You don’t receive money when you scan a QR code. All you get is a message that your bank account is debited for an ‘X’ amount. Do not scan #QRCodes shared by anyone unless the objective is to pay. Stay alert. #StaySafe. https://youtu.be/bu8JZLIHg-c"

Whenever you are asked to send a specific amount, scan the QR code using UPI apps like Google Pay, BHIM, SBI Yono etc. and then enter the amount and your UPI PIN to confirm the transaction.



