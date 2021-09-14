SBI special fixed deposit FD scheme ends today 14 Sept; check details

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank, last month launched a special limited-term deposit scheme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence. This special deposit scheme is called SBI Platinum Deposits. The scheme started on 15th August 2021 and will end on 14th September 2021. So if you want to invest in this plan, today is the last day.

Customers are getting additional interest benefit under SBI Platinum Deposit Scheme. Under this scheme, bank customers can earn 15 basis points (BPS) extra interest on term deposits. In this case, if you want to get FD or take a loan, you can take advantage of this scheme.

Under SBI Platinum Deposit, customers can fix money for 75 days, 525 days and 2250 days. Domestic retail term deposits including NRE and NRO term deposits (less than ₹2 crore)

SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rates senior citizens

Platinum 75 days - 4.45%

Platinum 525 days -5.60%

Platinum 2250 days - 6.20%

SBI Platinum Deposits Eligibility

• Domestic retail term deposits including NRE and NRO term deposits (less than ₹2 crore)

• New and renewal deposits

• Term deposit and special term deposit products only.

• NRE deposits (for 525 Days and 2250 Days only)

SBI Platinum Deposits Payment of Interest

• Term Deposits – At monthly/ quarterly intervals

• Special Term Deposits- On maturity

• Interest, net of TDS, credited to Customer’s Account

SBI FD latest interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.