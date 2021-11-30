See celebs reactions, after Parag Agarwal Takes Over Twitter CEO

Parag Agarwal has been unanimously selected by the board as the new CEO of Twitter. The move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022, Twitter said in a statement Monday.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey said in the statement. "My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead. The appointment of Agrawal, who completed his Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University in 2011, was announced internally in October 2017."Deep gratitude for jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support", wrote Agarwal on Twitter.

After Parag Agrawal is appointed as the CEO of Twiter Elon Musk, Anand Mahindra, Anupam Kher, and many big names poured congratulatory comments to the new CEO of Twiter.



Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (Congrats, @paraga!) — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) November 29, 2021

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021