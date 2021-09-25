Serial entrepreneur Prateek Sachdev set to launch Mexican QSR

Serial entrepreneur and prominent restaurateur Prateek Sachdev is gearing up for his latest offering. The man credited with introducing premium brands such as Doner and Gyros in India is launching Paprika Mexico very soon.

Paprika Mexico will be a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) serving a range of delectable and authentic Mexican dishes. Paprika Mexico will be launched by the end of this year. Prateek's firm Erica Ventures, co-owned by MTV Roadies winner and host Rannvijay Singh Singha, is also set to launch Begam Jaan, a restaurant that will offer modern Indian cuisine, very shortly.

"Paprika Mexico is another step towards our quest to bring the very best of international cuisines to food connoisseurs and lovers in India. We are committed to delivering original Mexican cuisine and authentic taste, and we are confident customers will fall in love with Paprika Mexica," says Prateek about his upcoming offering.

Begam Jaan, on the other hand, will serve Indian cuisines in a new avatar and will win over customers with its unique taste and offerings and the Indian touch, he says.

Prateek introduced Dubai-based premium brand Doner and Gyros to customers as the master franchise owner in India in 2018 to provide healthier alternatives to fast food. The number of Doner and Gyros stores in India is 35 today, and Prateek plans to take the number to 200 by the end of 2022.

In 2019, Prateek launched Liquor Land, a one-stop store for all liquor needs, in Lucknow. The number of Liquor Land stores is eight at present, and the number will rise to ten by the end of the year.

He later launched Pizza Guyz, known for its delicious and tempting offerings, and further added to his offerings with franchise stores of Hudson Chopsticks, which has now expanded to 35 stores. The young entrepreneur attributes his success to the unflinching support of his family members and partners, one of his rock being Ankit Srivastava, the Business development head.

