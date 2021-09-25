Skechers launches Street Ready Collection with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™ and global lifestyle and performance footwear brand, today launched the Street Ready Collection.

The trendy line offers streetwear sneakers for the fashion conscious youth in India. To popularize the collection, Skechers has partnered with Siddhant Chaturvedi who will be the face of the campaign to illustrate how these styles are perfect for the modern man.

The high decibel campaign includes a digital film highlighting the youthful exuberance associated with the new collection as well as the audience it targets. The film portrays Siddhant Chaturvedi as the lead protagonist and is seen jumping through his day to the tunes of the hip jingle of the Street Ready Collection. The core message of the campaign, 'My style is my pehchaan' is a callout to the growing affinity towards India's street culture.

Commenting on the launch of the Street Ready Collection, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia said, "This collection is sure to enthuse the youth with its fashionable designs and exciting range. Siddhant Chaturvedi's vibrant and youthful personality perfectly exemplifies the boldness and energy of this collection. Our primary focus as a company has always been to create footwear that helps consumers express themselves and our footwear has the best-in-class comfort and style."

Also commenting on the launch of the sneakers, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "I have been a sneaker aficionado for as long as I can remember, and I am stoked to be a part of this launch. Street Ready to me is the embodiment of a young and energetic India looking to break away from the old stereotypes associated with men and establishes an ideal representation of who the modern day man actually is. I truly believe this collection will have something for everyone on any occasion."

The new collection will be available at Skechers retail outlets nationwide and online at .

Skechers India launched in 2012 and the Company offers a wide range of its 3,000 footwear styles to men, women and children across the country, along with introducing apparel and accessories in nearly every category.

Campaign Link:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor