Soha Ali Khan embraces higher safety standards in the new normal

With public spaces opening up, everyone is learning to live and adapt to the new normal and it is imperative to level up the safety standards now more than ever.

While it has been advised by Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) that children who are 2 and older should be wearing masks, what is more important is the continuous usage of masks by children when they are exposed to public spaces and a mask they will not fidget with or want to take off for a long period of time. Soha Ali Khan, as a mother, has expressed her concerns and talks about the importance of using certified N95 Masks with Nanofiber filters by Nirvana Being, as they provide a higher filtration efficacy and breathability.

"The past 18 months have clearly taught me one thing - plan for the worst and hope for the best, and to prepare myself for the worst means wearing a face-cover with the highest efficacy.

We are all interacting with the outside world, schools are opening and children will be in shared indoor spaces, we are travelling again and we are sort of understanding how to live with the pandemic and that calls for raising the bar for our safety protocols.

While I'm not sure about the timing of the 3rd wave, I am absolutely certain that the entire North India is about to get covered with dangerous levels of air pollution over the next 2-3 weeks. Please reduce your exposure to both COVID and air pollution using which are extremely breathable and comfortable to be worn for long hours. My family and I are using the and the Nirvana N95 range of washable/reusable masks from Nirvana being, which not only provide the highest safety, but also look and feel great. I am doing my bit and I hope you are doing yours. Remember- no one is safe until everyone is safe".

- Soha Ali Khan

Jai Dhar Gupta, the Founder of Nirvana Being, India's first clean air solutions business says that "These masks were created keeping in mind that India has the worst communicable disease and air pollution record on the Planet. So, we created a barrier for both - our masks are antiviral and anti-pollution and have a tested filtration efficacy of > 96% for viruses and >99% for pollution particles (PM2.5) down to 0.1 microns. This has been achieved using state of the art nanotechnology filters. Our masks are certified in India, Europe and the USA. As a victim of air pollution, I can't say this enough - you can only beat science, with science!"

