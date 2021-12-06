Sonalika clocks highest ever November overall estimated market share of 16 percent with 1.4 percent market share gain

Growing awareness about technology importance in agriculture has led to rapid innovation in farm equipment solutions.

Farmers across the globe are increasingly becoming progressive as the demand for farm mechanisation is also being witnessed even beyond the traditional festive seasons as well.

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractors manufacturers and the No.1 exports brand from the country, has continued to stay ahead of industry performance to register highest ever November market share of 16% and has been among the leading market share gainers with 1.4%. Overall, the company has clocked 11,909 overall tractors sales in November' 21.

During the month, Sonalika further increased its lead in exports and strengthened its position as No.1 exports brand. The company has clocked YTD tractor exports 22,268 tractors and surpassed entire FY'21 sales in just 8 months. This includes a whopping 72.2% YTD growth over 12,937 tractors sold in the corresponding period last year.

Overall, Sonalika has sold 3,225 tractors in the month of November against 1607 tractors exported in the same month last year and registered the growth of 100.7%.

Sharing his thoughts on this superior performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "Timely introduction of new models driven by global quality standards, ideal product mix, flexible plant capacities as per growth plans, and commitment based execution/dispatch of orders continues to be key for success in Sonalika's growth. Building customised tractors as per region centric requirements of farmers is our core strength that allows us to partner with farmers for progressive agri-activities. I am delighted to announce that such key factors collectively steered us to bag our highest ever November market share of 16% with significant 1.4% market share growth during the month. Additionally, we achieved another significant milestone during the month in exports as we proudly crossed last full year exports with YTD FY'22 sales of 22,268 tractors in just 8 months. Sonalika's R&D experts continue to work hard to give a practical shape to innovative ideas and we remain committed to take farmers towards a progressive future in a cost optimised way."

