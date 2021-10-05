Study says- Respiratory Ailments are 2nd Highest cause of death in India

According to the University of Washington's Global Burden of Disease study, respiratory disease was the second highest cause of death in India after heart disease, killing 1 million Indians in 1 year.

Winter brings with it an inverted atmosphere that causes respiratory symptoms, including dry cough, wheeze, chest discomfort and attacks of breathlessness. In addition to poor air quality, the -Pandemic has also made us more aware of the importance of our .

According to a study published in The Lancet Global Health, there were 28.1 million cases of respiratory diseases in India in 1990, which has increased to 55.3 million in recent years. India has 18% of the world's population but 32% of its respiratory diseases burden. Each of us has been touched by these illnesses, be it seeing our kids, parents or other near and dear ones gasping for breath.

Dr Batra's Healthcare introduces Oxylung - a comprehensive lung health treatment programme which includes the Lung Function Test and Homeopathic Nebulization. The Lung Function Test - a hospital grade, accurate and scientific test that is computerized, painless, and will help patients assess their lung's strength, volume and breathing capacity.

Conventional steroidal nebulizers are known to cause side effects like a sore mouth, nosebleeds and oral thrush (infections that can have long lasting and damaging affects for children and adults).

Dr Batra's Homeopathic Nebulizer administers homeopathic medicines in a safe, natural and side effect free way. Patients with respiratory allergies can now breath easy with Dr Batra's Homeopathic Nebulizer - a device that quickly administers homeopathic medicines to give faster and augmented results in a natural and side-effect free way. The nebulizer helps the homeopathic medicine reach directly to the airways to treat respiratory problems faster and more effectively.

Commenting on the launch of Oxylung, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient & Founder, Dr Batra's Healthcare said, "Homeopathy has proven efficacy in treating respiratory conditions the natural way. We have always been at the forefront of bringing scientific and measurable homeopathy to bring about better treatment outcomes.

Our expert homeopathic specialists have curated a solution that is painless, offers measurable results and gives computerized reports about your lung health. During these covid times, we aim to provide our patients with solutions that are helpful, effective and the need of the hour."

With lung health being integral to survival, why wait for winter to seek a resolution. Start the journey to easy breathing today. Get a FREE Lung Function test along with the first homeopathic respiratory consultation. Visit the nearest Dr Batra's clinic or call 9167791677today.

