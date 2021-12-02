Sundaram Clayton accelerates IIoT led manufacturing transformation journey with Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory

. today announced that it is working with Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) to scale up deployment of its industry leading Datonis Digital Factory, in casting and machining cells across all SCL plants in India and North America.

"We believe Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory can accelerate sustainable, tangible benefits for our Digital Transformation journey. These benefits include, significantly improving throughput and productivity, turbocharge Total Predictive Maintenance excellence objectives, assuring process compliance and product quality, by facilitating end-to-end visibility of our manufacturing operations," said Vivek Joshi, President & CEO, of SCL.

Altizon's , a cloud-based smart manufacturing platform, with its flexible and federated architecture enables SCL to connect data from their physical assets, spread across multiple locations and enterprise systems onto a single platform. With the out of the box capabilities of Datonis Digital Factory Application Suite, SCL has connected their die casting and machining cells and is live with different Apps like Productivity, Maintenance, Quality and Energy.

"SCL is a leading supplier of automotive and non-automotive die castings with a global footprint, and it has been a privilege partnering with them on accelerating their digital transformation journey. We look forward to building on this success and working with SCL in realizing their Digital Factory vision. This deployment is a benchmark for the automotive industry," shared Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon.

