Surf Excel, Rin to Lifebuoy soap to cost more as HUL hikes product price

Hindustan Unilever has significantly increased the prices of its products. Hindustan Unilever has increased the prices of everything from Surf Excel to Lifebuoy soaps. These products are widely used by ordinary citizens.

Hindustan Unilever has increased the prices of its products from 3.5 per cent to 14 per cent. The biggest growth has come in high end products such as washing powder, soap Surf Excel. The price of one kg packet of Surf Excel Easy has gone up by Rs 100 to Rs 114.

According to Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies, the price of raw materials has gone up. This was increasing the pressure on HUL to increase the rate. For this reason, Hindustan Unilever has decided to increase the prices of products in the laundry to skin cleaning category. According to cnbctv18, the company has increased prices from 3.5 to 14 per cent.

In the same way, efforts have been made to reduce the quantity of products in small packets and keep the rates the same. So, if the price of a 250 gram surf Excel packet is Rs 50, now you will get only 220 to 230 gram Surf Excel for Rs 50. The rise in prices of other types of crude oil from palm oil has made it inevitable. If other companies take a similar decision, it will be difficult to meet the cost of living if the prices of all commodities go up.