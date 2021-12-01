Surya Sarees' bridal edit captures the emotions of love, faith, and hope epitomised by marriage

Surya Sarees, a complete ethnic fashion house based in Delhi, has launched the Newest Bridal Edit of , which is the latest collection of bridal couture.

The colour-rich Bridal Collection of Surya Sarees is an enchanting medley of bridal glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions. Accordingly, the music video of the collection celebrates the kind of emotions that Virginia Woolf used to evoke through her stream of consciousness style of writing.

The collection amalgamates a vintage theatre of art with the modern grace of humility and empathy. It captures the moments of being, the ones that separate themselves from the other moments of non-being. It's all about the powerfully heartfelt, poignant, and transcendental moments between the bride's mother, the bride, and her brigade: the kind of moments that remain with us all our lives.

Raghav Mittal, COO, Surya Sarees, said, ''Our team strives everyday to provide brides with their dream wedding look. Its a privilege to be a part of their celebrations and memories. Inaayat exemplifies the true beauty within each bride and portrays a fun and musical celebration which is a wedding. We are thankful to our artisans and karigars especially during times when production was affected. They have helped us bring out our design ideas into reality."

The concept and creative direction of this video has been done by Raghav Mittal himself. Kavita Seth, an Indian singer and a profound performer of Ghazals and Sufi music, is the playback singer of the video. Her legendary voice embodies the emotion of the collection in its most nuanced realisation. As we unfold the lehengas and their enigmatic details, we also get to rejoice in a truthful rendition of the evergreen 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri'-- the cover song of the video. The music video is so gracefully open-ended that it liberates the viewers into visualising their emotions with marriage, love, faith, and hope.

The Bridal Collection by Surya Sarees features the purest silk woven by the divinity-inspired craft of the artisans and upholds a unique sense of timelessness. Every piece of clothing from the collection reveals a rich blend of interconnectedness, love, and grace. The bridal collection got rooted in the richest hues of Red, Gold, Pink and White. It is subtle yet striking, trendy yet classic, unique yet familiar. Its exquisite, stunning, and gorgeous craftsmanship came into play to evoke the deepest layers of relationships that shine bright throughout a wedding - the purest of them being that of a mother and a daughter.

