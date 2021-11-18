Suzuki Electric Scooter: Suzuki's first electric scooter to be launched today

Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch a new scooter in India today. This scooter is special because it is going to be electric. The company has not announced the name of the scooter. However, this scooter will be equipped with a battery to compete with Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 scooters. Although the name has not been announced, a glimpse of the scooter has been released.

According to the information received, the scooter will have a sports-themed body and exciting colour options. The LED headlamp will get a bolder look along with digital console and ride control. There would be connectivity features such as Bluetooth connectivity. The report states that this will be the electric version of the maxi-style Suzuki Burgman.

Apart from this, it is understood from the teaser that this scooter will have a fully digital display. This display can be connected to Bluetooth via smartphone. This will keep the scooter connected in many cases. When it comes to driving range and price, the range of this electric scooter will be around 100 to 150 kms. The company has said that the scooter will be officially launched on November 18. Currently, Ola S1 and TVS iCube scooters are popular in the Indian market. Of these, TVS scooters are running on the roads while Ola scooters are yet to arrive. It is currently undergoing a test ride.