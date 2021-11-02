SVKM's NMIMS' Centre of Excellence in Analytics and Data Science opens admissions for MBA (Business Analytics)

SVKM's NMIMS' Centre of Excellence in Analytics & Data Science (CoE-A&DS) has opened admissions to its highly regarded MBA (Business Analytics) in Mumbai. Students can apply for the 2-year (full-time) course till November 21st 2021.

The course, developed in conjunction with erudite professors of NMIMS university, subject matter experts and industry practitioners, is designed to inculcate data-driven decision making along with managerial training. It caters to the high demand for proficiency in business analytics among management graduates in the current VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) economy.

The program is expected to meet the high demand for business analytics in the corporate world. It is one of the few careers which has seen minimal impact during the COVID crisis. According to one study, business analytics was one of the most rapidly developing domains in 2019-20 with a 19% growth over the previous year.

Speaking on the high demand for Business Analytics, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of SVKM's NMIMS University, said, "Business analytics is now prevalent across all sectors, be it manufacturing, e-commerce, BFSI or FMCG. Data is the key metric which can help enterprises evolve and grow. The requirement for Data Analytics professionals is growing at a fast pace with demand far outstripping supply."

Highlighting the salient features of Business Analytics program, Dr. Sridhar Vaithianathan - Director of Centre of Excellence in Analytics & Data Science, SVKM's NMIMS, Mumbai said, "Data science - which is considered both the art and science of making data-driven decisions - is playing a significant part in the way businesses function, and it impacts all walks of life. Globally, every organisation has made data science its top priority, but the fact remains that there is a severe dearth of data science skill sets across the world. The well-crafted program delivery is interspersed with contemporary pedagogy, practitioners' sessions, a learner-centred summer internship program, and more. Capstone projects & hackathons mentored by seasoned experts and dedicated faculty members, data-driven entrepreneurial initiatives in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-NMIMS), along with dedicated placement support makes the programs unmatched."

To equip students with emerging technologies, the course includes key areas like Information Management, Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Visualization and Reporting. As one of the highly sought-after management profiles, an MBA in business analytics can open up opportunities to work in the field of business intelligence, IT business analysis, Financial Analysis, Supply Chain analysis, Market Analysis, and business analysis consultant.

Eligibility: Candidates must be graduates in Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or Commerce with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university. Preference will be given to those with a minimum of 1 year of full-time and relevant work experience.

Admission Process

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC Last day to register is 10 November 2021

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at (Last day to apply is either before the NMAT by GMAC first exam attempt date or 21 November 2021, whichever is earlier).

Note: Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022

NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate.

Apply for NMIMS before your scheduled NMAT by GMAC examination or before 21st November whichever is earlier.

Accreditation: SVKM's NMIMS has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018. - I University by MHRD/UGC.

The Centre of Excellence in Analytics and Data Science (CoE-A&DS) of SVKM's NMIMS aims to become the beacon in the field of Analytics & Data Science. The Centre vouch to develop the analytics and data science talent through its contemporary industry driven curriculum, research, training, and by imparting value based education.

The CoE-A&DS, consists of technologies & tool-kits, data scientists, educationist, techno-functional consultants which enables to cater to the needs of data science arena and digital transformation field. The Centre emphasis is on practical knowledge and inculcating life-long learning skills. The state-of-art infrastructure, case study pedagogy, hands on approach using real world datasets, modern computing facilities provides experiential learning experience to the students of CoE-A&DS.

For more information, please visit .

SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a world-renowned reputation for academic excellence. Established in 1981, NMIMS has emerged as a globally reputed university with consistent academic quality, research focus, and strong industry linkages. Today it is counted among the nation's top 10 Centres of educational excellence and research.

The Centre is widely recognized as the best of its 10 Centres of excellence. Working in collaboration with industry and academic institutions, the Centre has established excellence in data analytics through industry-driven curriculum, focused multidisciplinary research & training.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

