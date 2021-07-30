S&W Solar to provide EPC solutions for hybrid power plants

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd on Friday announced plans to expand its renewable energy offerings to include engineering procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for hybrid energy power plant, energy storage and waste to energy.

Hybrid energy consists of solutions involving two or more sources of energy with or without energy storage. A large part of the global market is moving towards micro grids which are based on 100 per cent renewable energy.

The company said there is a huge demand for decentralised power plants because not only are they environment friendly but are also economically viable. Besides, the waste to energy segment is a large and growing market in developed countries.

Sterling and Wilson Solar aims to use its project management skills and strong stakeholder relationships to become a global leader in the energy market of the future.

Global CEO Amit Jain said the opportunities in these segments are huge and will allow the company to deepen its relationships with customers both in India as well as globally and provide a range of solutions to meet their overall renewable energy requirements.

"With the increased focus globally on low-carbon energy consumption and the resultant growing demand for green energy solutions, this is a logical extension of our business into the rapidly growing environmental, social and governance (ESG) space, thereby becoming a diversified renewables company," he said in a statement.

Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar EPC solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualising to commissioning.

The company also provides operations and maintenance services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers. Present in 24 countries, Sterling and Wilson Solar has operations in India, southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

( With inputs from ANI )

