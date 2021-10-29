TechademyOnline offers top trending tech courses for FREE for early users

With its recent launch, TechademyOnline made news for offering enterprise-grade learning experience for individuals who want to learn tech.

To make tech learning accessible and bridge the gaps in employability, TechademyOnline is currently offering several of its top tech courses free for early users.

TechademyOnline features the hottest and most-demanded tech courses on the platform which equip the learners with practical experience of skills, enhance their employability, and race ahead in their career. As an offshoot of IIHT, TechademyOnline is backed by almost 3 decades of experience in tech skilling for enterprises. This expertise is the most differentiating factor of its offerings as every course is aligned to the tech job roles of today and tomorrow.

Other major factors that set TechademyOnline apart from most of the platforms that offer online courses are its own focussed expertise in tech, the hands-on labs for practice, and the rich learning experience on platform. By solving the biggest challenge of learning in a completely online environment, which is access to infrastructure for hands-on learning, TechademyOnline truly evolves as the enabler for tech learning for everyone.

In addition to the free courses across the latest genres of tech including Analytics, Big Data, Cloud, DevOps, AI/ML, and Web Development, TechademyOnline also features a comprehensive tech catalogue - Techfinity that allows the learners get access to all of the trending courses in IT to build a successful career in tech. Choosing an online course is usually a career decision for most, which course to choose, what platform to enroll, and whether the course actually helps them earn a skill are some of the questions that worry most learners. Solving this once and for all, TechademyOnline's Techfinity is a one-stop catalogue that suits both beginners and professionals.

"From the industry stand point, while the demand for tech jobs is very high, there is real scarcity for individuals who fit the job requirements of the current IT world. This gap is majorly due to them not being hands-on with skills required for the job roles. Despite the rise of many online learning platforms, unfortunately, the gaps still exist, which is why we want to hit the nail right on its head by tackling the practical application of skills learned. Our focus is on aligning learners with the industry requirements and every course is curated to do that. With the free courses, we want everyone to be able to access top courses and start their journey towards their dream career," spoke Keshava Raju, as he highlighted the advantages of learning on TechademyOnline.

