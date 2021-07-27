The Bright Horizon Group launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

By ANI | Published: July 27, 2021 09:55 AM2021-07-27T09:55:40+5:302021-07-27T10:05:03+5:30

The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - "The Digital Funda" in New Delhi.

The Bright Horizon Group launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing | The Bright Horizon Group launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

The Bright Horizon Group launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

Next

The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - "The Digital Funda" in New Delhi.

The launch was approved by esteemed personalities & High ranked designated professionals based in USA, Denmark, Abu Dhabi, Dubai & India.

The Digital Funda is deigned to make individuals digitally strong & enable them to remain financially independent with practical implementation of Knowledge.

This course can be undertaken by anyone who aspires to become a Digital Marketer. School Student, College Drop-out, Freshers with upto 3 years of work experience, Housewives, Business Owners, SME's, Startups or freelancers, anyone can enroll in the course.

Developed with the successful strategies, insights & tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNC's, SME's & Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills. The chapters of the course include:

* The Digital Truth

* Your Debut with Digital Marketing

* Reconciliation with Bottom Line

* A Perspective on SMAC

* Cyber Laws & Tricks

* Content Curation & Handholding

* You & I Approach

* The Mirror of Reality

* Fine-Tuning

* Curating Digital Assets

* Resources for Digital Content

* Expectation & Reality

Please visit: to know more and register for "The Digital Funda" or write to us at info@thebrighthorizongroup.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian vision of digital marketingIndian vision of digital marketingdubaiNew DelhiState principalThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westDigital marketing servicesDigital marketingNew-delhiDigital marketing plans