This Pujo, Lifestyle presents an all-new festive collection curated at great prices by Mimi Chakraborty

Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches its Pujo Collection with ensembles curated by celebrity and style icon Mimi Chakraborty.

What makes the experience even better for festive shoppers is that the all-new collection is available at great prices. With contemporary designs and styles that are just right for the intimate pujo festivities, Lifestyle introduces women's kurtas from Rs. 499 and men's kurtas from Rs. 799 and more.

Customers today are seeking both comfort and style even within ensembles that are high on fashion. The festive range has been curated to cater to this mindset. For women, modern silhouettes and trends like layered kurtas, coordinates sets have been complemented with breathable fabrics to create stunning pieces. For men, the ethnic wear category is led by festive kurtas and jackets in natural fabrics along with traditional embroideries that captures the essence of Pujo.

Speaking on the occasion, Devaranjan Iyer - CEO, Lifestyle said, "The festive season looks positive, and we are expecting to see good growth and sales during the Durga Pujo period. Durga Pujo is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and we are enabling our customers with easy access to the festive wear collection curated by Mimi Chakraborty at delightful price points - both in-store and online. We are pleased to launch the collection and we invite our customers to explore this exclusive festive range in our stores and online."

The Pujo collection is aimed at celebrating special occasions in style. Whether it's a get-together with the family or a fun evening with friends, the collection promises to capture the vibe of the festive season with vibrant colours, gorgeous embroideries, modern silhouettes, festive prints and more.

The delightful price points only make it more desirable as customers find something unique for every occasion.

To make the shopping experience even more exciting, Lifestyle is offering an exclusive offer as well that will allow shoppers to make the most of the collection at great value - customers shopping for Rs. 6,000 can get a Prestige Barbeque worth Rs. 2,395 at Rs. 1,299 only.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor