Topgallant Media acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Iconic Summit & Awards 2021

Topgallant Media organized the Iconic Business / Education / Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021, 29th September 2021 Hotel Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel.

Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 29th Sep 2021 through a video conferencing Event.

Iconic Business / Education / Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste- Union Minister Of State For Steel & Rural Development Govt. India

Shri Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh - Minister Of State For Khadi And Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Textile, Micro, Small And Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion Govt. U. P

Ms. Jaya Prada - Legendary Indian Film Actress & Well Known Politician

Shri Adesh Kumar Gupta - President Bjp Delhi

Shri Shyam Jaju - Indian Politician And The Ex-National Vice President Of The Bharatiya Janata Party

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Iconic Business / Education / Healthcare Summit & Awards 2021 Were As Follows:

Navjivan Health Service ,Shri Kailash Kumar Bhatt, Dr. Sandip Gun (Principal) ,Healthkart, Nh Mmi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, Dr. Binoy John,

Sunil Sisodiya Founder & Md Geetanjali Homestate, Dr. Hukum Singh, Ankita Overseas, Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora, Trinity Corporate Suites,Mits Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Ashoka Women's Engineering College, Sadhana Infinity International School, Modi Chemical Industries,Trimed Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. Charnock Healthcare Institute, Dr. Gvp Rao Swami Vivekanand Subharti University Mr. Biju Pegu, Yashvi Construction, Ims Ghaziabad, Dr. Lipi Singh,Ogen Infosystem, Omc Premia Wellness And Diagnostics,V K Photocopier, Prem Safety Works, Chandigarh Group Of Colleges Jhanjeri, Sri Venkateswara College Of Engineering And Technology, Eye Q Super Speciality Eye Hospitals,Aum Capital, Be-Ivy Education, Mr. Shubhang Arora,Shdnl Bankasi Ltd., Radico Hair Colour, Logistics Park (I) Pvt.Ltd.Mr. Rohit Arora, Kevakaipo Industries Private Limited, Riya Industries, Lnct Group Of Colleges, Lotus Healthcare Clinic, Queen Global International School, Infinity Infoway Pvt. Ltd, Pandit Krishna Chandra Memorial Neuroscience Center, Dr. Bikas Mandal, Kalra Hospital Srcnc Pvt. Ltd. Md. Afzal Kamal Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.Zenacts Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,Dr. K.K. Kapur, Paras Hospital,Dr. Pramod Kumar Hatwal,Noble Eden, Mr. Manpreet Singh, Khandelwal College Of Management Science And Technology, Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd,Healthkind Labs Pvt. Ltd, New Oxford Public School, Baburao Maruti Wakode International School, Mothers Mount Global School,Ashok Industries, Isols Group Private Ltd, T32 Dental, Mare Maritime Trading Pvt Ltd. Amfez.Com Kriday Craft Pvt Ltd, Indian Institute Of Skill Development Training Financial Corridor,Angiolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Jeevan Care Centre, Chennai Deaddiction Centre , Thinknext Technologies Private Limited, V.P.M's Maharshi Parashuram College Of Engineering, Alkhateeb Group Of Educational, Panipat Institute Of Engineering And Technology ,Daffodils Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd., Dalimss Sunbeam School & Hostel,Dr. Vinod Khetarpal , Vspk International School, Sarita Forgings Limited, Aspire World Immigration Consultancy Services, Simran Ent Centre Patiala, Ils Hospitals, Bdp Energy Private Limited, Dr. Sandip Gun, M A M School Of Engineering, Sunrise Hospital, Kanhangad, Bhubaneswar Model Public School, Samyuktha Healthcare & Diagnostics, Dr. Feroz's Skin Care Clinic ,Kalinga Institute Of Medical Science Creative Hut Institute Of Photography, Mr. Nitin Parekh, Mr. L.D.Sharma, Ira Audichya

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

