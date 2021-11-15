Tredence recognized in Now Tech: Data Management Service Providers, Q4 2021

Tredence, a leading data science and company solving the last-mile problem in analytics, has been recognized in the data and analytics service provider functionality segment in the Forrester Now Tech: Data Management Service Providers, Q4 2021 report.

Forrester released the report as the 'North Star' for chief data officers and enterprise architects to understand the value they can expect from a data management service provider and select one based on size and functionality.

In the report, Forrester defines data management service providers as: "Service firms that provide talent, technology, and best practices through strategy and deployment partnerships in order to improve an enterprise's use of data management to drive insights and business results."

Forrester released the report overviewing Tredence among 32 vendors, and named Tredence in the data and analytics service provider functionality segment with vertical market focus across retail, consumer, and manufacturing.

According to the report, "Data and analytics service providers concentrate on building and delivering analytics and insights and partner closely with chief analytic officers and heads of data science. Services related to data focus on building data lakes, modernizing data warehouses, deploying data marketplaces, strategically sourcing internal and external data, and preparing or generating proxy data sets for data science projects." Data analytics providers have high functionality in data economics, analytics and data science foundation, and data quality management.

"Enterprises with advanced data competency are nearly twice as proficient at driving new revenue streams with data and intelligence services to customers and partners than those at the beginner level. Tredence offers a full array of data engineering solutions and toolsets to automate and scale data pipelines and accelerate time-to-value," said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Tredence.

Apart from the Now Tech Report, Forrester recently recognized Tredence as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021. In addition, Tredence recently achieved Elite Snowflake partnership status, the highest level of partnership, in the Partner Network and announced a partnership with Databricks to co-develop a Retail On-Shelf Availability (OSA) Solution Accelerator.

More information about Tredence data engineering can be found at: .

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor