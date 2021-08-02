TVS Motor Company registers 10 percent growth with sales of 278,855 units in July 2021

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 10% with sales of 278,855 units in July 2021 as against sales of 252,744 units in the month of July 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 8% with sales of 262,728 units in July 2021 as against sales of 243,788 units in July 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,169 units in July 2021 as against sales of 189,647 units in July 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 138,772 units in July 2021 as against sales of 106,062 units in July 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 74,351 units in July 2021 as against sales of 78,603 units in July 2020.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 65% with sales of 103,133 units in the month of July 2021 as against 62,389 units in July 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 62% with sales of 87,559 units in July 2021 as against sales of 54,141 units in July 2020.

The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 80% with sales of 16,127 units in July 2021 as against sales of 8,956 units in July 2020.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

