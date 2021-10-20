Unraveling placements at IMT Nagpur

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams and the journey is the reward"

The gates of IMT Nagpur opened for all 2020-22 MBA aspirants in July 2020, with their heads held all high and with a vision of accomplishment. The journey embarked a zestful start all swarmed with tough grind and persistence. Campus placements clasp a great relevance for both students and institute for onboarding a corporate kickstart to the life of budding managers at IMT Nagpur and holds a competitive edge in comparison to all b-schools falling in the same tier.

The placements sail at our institute with the vision of helping a student build strong foundation for the professional career ahead without facing the real-world job struggle. The preparations at campus, even in these unprecedented virtual and economy diminishing times aimed to provide students a foot-in-the-door opportunity by interacting and engaging with the industry professionals from varied backgrounds and profiles in the industry past many years and tenacious tenure.

The industry is moving to 4.0 and the amount of metamorphosis the world is going to see is enormous and the system at IMT Nagpur curates to develop the young aspirants for the jobs which are the need of the industry keeping in mind the technological advancements. The college with aid of placement cell came up with the renowned brands of the industry. Placement season commenced right from the month of September and gave fortuity to a great number getting placed in the first phase of placements itself, under the umbrella of all the specialization that the institute offers.

The record registers to place the student managers in the renowned brands of the industry, namelyAccenture, Bain&Co, Arcesium, CrisilTATA AIG, Deloitte, Evalueserve, Nielsen IQ, Wipro Ltd. KPMG Global Services.

As per the statistical curation, highest package offered was INR 23.57 LPA with an average package amounting to INR 9.70 LPA.The highest package offered was a fetch from the consulting sector while the other offers were a conglomeration from various budding sectors. The institute managed to place more than 35 student managers on Day 0 and 1 with the profiles in sync to their dream jobs and packages. An approximate 63% of freshers and 35% of work-experience strata were placed on the first day of placements out of the 3:7 ratio of Work Experience: Freshers. The job roles were offered in diverse profiles of IT/ Software, Analyst, Finance, Marketing etc. Associate - Financial Operations, Knowledge Associate, Project Manager, Associate Solution Advisor - Technology Assurance, Analyst - Human Capital Consulting, Financial Operations, Management Trainee - Sales, were few profiles which were offered.

Aside, the college has successfully managed to raise ingenious entrepreneurs who are the pillars of our developing nation.

The Training initiatives:The institute and the Placement & Training Team have been responsibly working on various dimensions of a student to help them in their holistic development. From the very beginning of the academic sessions, students are exposed to various competitions and case study challenges to provide them with appropriate corporate opportunities and development of skill like problem solving.

Special guests and trainers are invited to give their valuable views for skill development and widening the knowledge axis of students through industry analysis initiatives. These useful workshops involve a huge variety of topics and concepts be it career development, resume and profile building, personality development or psychometric profiling.

Apart from these workshops, the team also takes pride in conducting helpful mock group discussion and mock personal interviews for students with industry experts. Through this the students become able of identifying their preparation gaps and with useful insights, they learn how to fill those gaps and develop themselves.

The team is constantly involved in the entire placement season to help cope up with any challenge that the student faces during any of the stages in placement process. They ensure that right consultation is provided to the right student at the right time. The entire training process is not only done together for all students but also on an individual level catering to every student's need. The Placement and Training team leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the preparation and placement process.

The entire training plan runs through weeks and months with proper prior schedule of experts addressing the students along with some interesting exercises which help students to outperform in their placement processes.

These sessions include exercises not only dealing with the pre placement preparation but also for some important learnings for the days after the placement with companies. The training sessions help student to sort their priorities and discover their interest areas to work even harder towards their goal.

With such a training plan, the institute and the team along with the academic forums make sure that the students do not lack academic knowledge and aptitude. For this, the forums help by preparing area wise questionnaires to solve and practice important concepts, they conduct compulsory practice aptitude tests and sessions to make the entire preparation fun.

The faculties of the institute also make sure to conduct extra sessions to guide students with some important industry concepts, requirements and practices.

