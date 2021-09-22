UST wins two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™

, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™, presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise clients.

"The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models," said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and Chief Research Officer. "Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered."

UST's digital transformation efforts are highlighted in the following two case studies:

From branch to boundaryless - a digital transformation of financial services in India:

UST's work on behalf of (Muthoot Pappachan Group) resulted in a fully digital operating model that has led to vastly improved customer experience for the millions who depend on Muthoot's financial services. As a result of UST's efforts, Muthoot's infrastructure was transformed to a fully modern architecture with an agile design flexible enough to incorporate future business needs. The company could bring in significant cost savings while providing a better customer experience. According to ISG, this collaboration is a standout example of a modern IT infrastructure driving a scalable and sustainable digital operating model.

Strong ROI and new consumer insights from fully automated contactless in-store checkout solution: UST teamed with , the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, to develop a , , delivering a contactless store experience. The uses a combination of AI/ML technology, cameras, and weight sensors with edge computing technology and a cloud-based deployment.

This digital transformation delivers a higher ROI for retailers with 99% billing accuracy, zero shrinkage, and invaluable new insights into consumer shopping behavior. New technology adoption is a proven catalyst for digital transformation, and this is a standout example according to ISG, of new experiences and insights made possible as contactless solutions gain wider acceptance.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized by ISG for the work we have done in implementing innovative digital solutions for our clients helping them succeed through transformation," said Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head - Cloud Infrastructure Services, UST. "Digital is in our DNA. For 20 years, we've been digging into our toolbox to help businesses unlock enormous potential and help them tackle any disruption that comes along the way."

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year's Awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

"We work alongside our clients to create swift transformation that evolves with them, embedding innovation and agility into the foundation of the organization," added Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director & Retail Platform & Solutions, UST. "We are thrilled and proud to receive this recognition from ISG and look forward to continuing to drive successful outcomes for our clients as we work into the future."

UST has previously won ISG Digital case studies in and . For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Research program, please visit the .

